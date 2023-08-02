Now, use UAE Pass for all services of Ministry of Finance; here's how

Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception
The UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Wednesday announced that the UAE Pass can now be used for all its services.
This step comes in line with the country's efforts to boost digitisation and eliminate paper transactions. The UAE Pass is the first national digital identity solution for nationals, residents, and visitors, enabling users to easily access the services of the government and other providers.
The Ministry of Finance has now replaced the traditional login feature on its services page, and exclusively adopted the UAE Pass login mechanism. Hence, the authority is encouraging its customers to register with the pass to continue benefiting from its digital services.
The UAE Pass app is available on the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. Here's how it works:
The UAE Pass provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities and private companies across the UAE.
It gives users access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations in the local and federal governments and the private sector.
