Now, track all UAE Pass logins in new app feature

A new feature of UAE Pass, the country's digital identity application, allows users to log in to websites of government entities and then check in the app's record that access has been made to these sites, ensuring users' security online.

Dubai Digital made the announcement on Friday during Gitex and said it aims at further increasing the app's appeal and functionality.

Users of UAE Pass can also sign multiple documents in one step and leave more than one of their signature on a single document.

The UAE Pass emerged as one of the top ten most downloaded applications, boasting an impressive user base of more than nine million. Designed for UAE citizens, residents, and visitors, the app serves as a gateway to streamline access to government digital platforms.

More than 315 service providers are currently integrating digital identity services. Thanks to UAE Pass, users can conveniently access various platforms without the hassle of remembering usernames and passwords.

The app not only simplifies the login process but also enhances accessibility for individuals with special needs, allowing them to manage their digital signatures more efficiently.

Dubai Digital also showcased another app called Rzam. It is basically a browser extension that provides continuous assessment of harmful content across web pages.

Rzam employs advanced analytical techniques and machine learning algorithms to distinguish between harmful and trustworthy sites without human intervention and without relying on outdated databases. "As innovation continues to thrive, these apps are setting new standards for government interactions and online safety," Dubai Digital noted.