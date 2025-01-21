'Not repeating same mistake': World's first AI minister says UAE's tech journey is a learning from the past

While there's pride and honour in being the world's first, the UAE's minister for artificial intelligence admits it can sometimes be "lonely" — but he takes it in stride. The UAE leads the charge on all things AI and, as the world catches up, Omar Sultan Al Olama is confident the nation's pioneering efforts will continue to inspire global progress.

Khaleej Times' Michal Divon sat down with the minister to discuss the country's AI journey and the challenges of shaping a responsible and effective future around this technology.

Appointed as the world's first AI minister in 2017, the transition to his new role was a "burden", but one that came with "huge opportunities," Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications said.

Al Olama, who was fascinated by technology from a young age, was already working in government when a new ministry dedicated to the futuristic technology was announced.

"The UAE planted the flag; ministers of AI are coming" he said. In 2020, Spain appointed a dedicated minister for digital transformation. The tech industry is just like any other relatively new concept, where the world may take some time to adapt, he reiterated.

“Think of how many ministers of climate change there are now in the world; we didn’t have these 20 years ago.”

While the ethical debate is not lost on him, the minister stressed that UAE’s intentions for AI are firmly rooted in empowering humanity and creating a better society. Robots and AI are constantly being pushed “to bring out the best in humans”, he added.

It is important to learn from the past as the Middle East was once a hub of science, technology, and innovation, Al Olama told Khaleej Times. However, in the year 1455, the Gutenberg Printing Press was invented and the only civilisation to reject it was the Arabs, he said.

“That really took us back hundreds of years. We don't want to repeat the same mistake.”

While there is no escaping that AI is the future, the key is using it with caution and care. “AI has a lot of advantages for us as a country, a lot of advantages for us as a region to leap forward, but at the same time, it brings risks, so we want to ensure that we are the most informed, we are the most agile, and at the same time, we are the most responsible," Al Olama said.

Regulations are critical to monitor responsible usage, and ensure tech is deployed to improve the quality of life, he added.

The UAE is in talks with global bodies, constantly shaping AI policy as the government takes bold steps forward, with 400 people now trained within the sector.