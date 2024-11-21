'No surprises': UAE school principals thank CBSE for early exam date sheet release

Photo: KT file

Principals in the UAE have lauded the CBSE’s move to release the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2024-2025 much earlier than usual. They said this will give students sufficient time to prepare. for the board exams.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the board examinations will be held from February 15, 2025 to March 18, 2025 .

Notably, this is the first time the date sheets for both Grade 10 and Grade 12 examinations have been released 86 days ahead.

Dr Ambika Gulati, Principal, The Millennium School – Dubai said, “We are delighted that the CBSE has declared the date sheet much in advance this year. This will provide ample time for our students to prepare mindfully for the forthcoming examinations. As the Board had declared the start date of examinations at the beginning of the academic year, there is no surprise.”

Teachers available during first week of winter break

School heads emphasised that teachers will be available during the first week of the winter break to help students address their doubts, conduct revision tests, and provide targeted support in small groups. This support will continue throughout the week and resume once school reopens in January.

“We have completed our coursework for both Grades 10 and 12. We have begun revisions and are holding preliminary examinations that will help students revise their concepts and revisit areas where they need clarification. This will allow ample time for students to revise their concepts through the winter holidays. In fact, our teachers will be available in the first week of the holidays for students to reach out, clarify their doubts and take revision tests,” added Gulati.

With the Grade 10 curriculum completed in many schools, students are currently undertaking Preboard I assessments to evaluate their readiness for the final examinations.

Wellness programmes

Prarthana Kale, Head of Assessments and Data Analyst, Amity School Dubai, said, “Our structured week-by-week academic plan ensures comprehensive syllabus coverage, supported by cumulative assessments and two pre-boards to reinforce learning and enhance exam preparedness.”

School leaders highlighted that in-house counsellors are available to provide one-on-one emotional support to students. Additionally, several institutions have implemented a buddy system where mentors offer guidance and support. They also organise sessions to help students develop strategies and tools to manage stress, examination anxiety, and maintain a healthy, positive mindset during exam periods.

“In addition to academic rigour, our Grade 10 wellness programs offer tailored support to manage academic stress, including stress management workshops, mindfulness activities, yoga sessions, and goal-setting workshops. We also provide one-on-one counselling, peer support groups, and motivational sessions, ensuring students are equipped with the mental and emotional tools necessary for success,” added Kale.

The detailed date sheet has been published on the official CBSE website, with a sufficient gap given between two subjects, to ease the pressure for students. Asma Gilani, Principal/CEO, GEMS Our Own English High School – Sharjah, Girls said, "Our students are also ready as the first Model Examination will be completed by November 25 , 2024. The second Model Examination is in January 2025, which will give enough practice time for students and help them gain more confidence to attempt a Board paper." Meanwhile, ahead of the holidays, a detailed revision plan for all subjects is shared with parents and students. "A day-wise schedule is also shared with them to ensure students work on the assignments (reinforcement worksheets) during weekends. Needs-based extra support classes are provided, with feedback on each student's progress shared with parents for them to follow-up at home," added Gilani.