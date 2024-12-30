'No one to share fun with': Some UAE expats struggle with loneliness as New Year’s Eve craze takes over

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

As the New Year approaches, some find themselves grappling with loneliness amid the celebrations. For some expats who have relocated to UAE without family or friends, the holiday can amplify feelings of isolation. While others gather in joy, these newcomers often feel adrift, struggling to connect and build a sense of community in a foreign land.

Lisa Lucas, a 30-year-old teacher from Canada, moved to Dubai for work a year ago. As New Year’s Eve approaches, she reflected on her feelings.

“On New Year’s Eve, everyone seems to be celebrating with their families and friends,” she shared. “I see photos of my friends back home, and it just hits me how far away I am. It can feel really overwhelming.”

For Lisa, the excitement of new opportunities quickly turns into feelings of alienation. “You want to be part of the fun, but it's hard when you don’t have anyone to share it with,” she added.

However, Lisa chose not to spend the evening alone. She tried to find solace in community events or gatherings organised for those who may be feeling isolated. “Local expat groups often host parties or meet-ups specifically for newcomers; I might join them,” she explained.

For some, the holiday season serves as a stark reminder of the distance from loved ones, making them feel even more isolated. Marco Dante, a 40-year-old software engineer from Italy, described his struggle to form meaningful connections in Dubai. “I thought it would be easy to meet people when I moved here for work ,” he said. “But everyone seems busy with their own plans. On New Year’s Eve, I’ll probably just stay home and watch the fireworks on TV.”

Marco’s sense of disconnection is a common experience for expatriates who struggle to integrate into established social groups. “It’s challenging to want to celebrate while feeling like an outsider,” he said.