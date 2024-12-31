New Year's Eve LIVE: Tourists reach Dubai Mall 15 hours early to see Burj Khalifa fireworks

KT Photos: Nasreen Abdulla

Fireworks from over 60 locations across all seven emirates, more than 10,000 drones, and hundreds of performances will light up the first few minutes of New Year 2025 in the UAE.

Whether it is Abu Dhabi’s non-stop 53-minute fireworks display, Dubai’s 45 aerial pyrotechnics, or Ras Al Khaimah’s longest-yet laser drone show, the UAE will sizzle into 2025 in style.

With reporters and multimedia journalists stationed at key celebration zones in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, Khaleej Times will capture the UAE’s New Year’s Eve action LIVE as it unfolds.

Don’t miss a beat as we cover the buzz at Sheikh Zayed Festival, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, Global Village, Al Majaz Waterfront, and Al Marjan Island. We even have two journalists joining revellers welcoming 2025 in the middle of a desert and aboard a yacht cruising around the waters of Dubai.

Here's the latest:

3.17pm: Heading to Burj Khalifa?

If you're planning to catch the fireworks at Burj Khalifa, then make sure to keep these traffic plans in mind!

From road closures to metro schedules, here's everything you need to know:

To know the best viewing spots, read Khaleej Times' ultimate guide to the fireworks.

3.10pm: Some tourists reach nearly 15 hours early