New Year's Eve in UAE: Why some residents plan to stay home to ring in 2025

As the world prepares to usher in the New Year with spectacular celebrations and fireworks, there's a growing number of people opting to celebrate the occasion from the cosy confines of their homes. Many prefer intimate gatherings and moments of personal reflection, looking to avoid crowded streets and the hassle of traffic.

Maha A, an Emirati resident of Al Ain, will be working on New Year's Eve, but she has organised a small celebration with friends afterwards. The group plans to gather at her home to create vision boards for the upcoming year while enjoying a delicious dinner they plan to cook together.

"I love starting the year without the stress of traffic and huge crowds. Having to spend New Year’s Eve in a chill way is always the best option for me," Maha shared. She sees the occasion as a time to spend with loved ones without the stress of planning an outing.

In Dubai, Erik Thompson, a Dutch expat, finds himself in a similar situation as his family is in the Netherlands celebrating Christmas. "I had to return early to fulfil work commitments just in time for New Year's Eve, which makes planning easier as it's just for myself," he said.

While many of Erik's friends are heading to the city's lively festivities, he chose the comfort of his own home. "As much as I love New Year's Eve celebrations, I would rather do something quieter," he explained.

Although he will miss the vibrant nightlife, he plans to host a small gathering for friends. He can catch glimpses of the fireworks illuminating the sky from his apartment, adding a festive touch to his cosy evening.

Budget-conscious celebrant

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Jasmin Nour faced a different challenge this New Year’s Eve. After researching the costs associated with dining out and attending parties, she decided to stay home.

Some restaurants in Dubai are charging a minimum spend of Dh5,000 per person for a view of the iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks.

"The prices are exorbitant," she said. Rather than splurging on a night out, Jasmin looks forward to a peaceful evening filled with her favourite movies and comfort food. "It feels liberating to choose my way to celebrate and recharge for the new year," she stated, emphasising the joy of creating her own traditions.

Although Jasmin decided to skip New Year's Eve, she delayed the celebration until the next day. “My friends and I have planned to have a fun day on January 1; this way, we could avoid the traffic of New Year’s Eve and still celebrate the new year,” she said. Solo traditions Some residents are creating solo traditions for New Year's Eve. Zain Osama, a 20-year-old who has opted to stay home this New Year's Eve, explained, "I struggle with traffic daily and I would not like to deal with that as the year ends and a new one starts." While her family is spending the night at her aunt's house, Zain appreciates the peace of being at home, allowing her time to reflect on the past year. "I'm starting a new tradition I have seen online, which is eating 12 grapes under the table at midnight—one for each month of the year—for good luck," he said. ALSO READ: New Year in UAE to kick off with rain? What the weather forecast says Dubai: Want to see the fireworks at Burj Khalifa on New Year's Eve? Check out these spots