New Year's Eve in UAE: Some residents camp overnight at Al Majaz Corniche to beat traffic

As the clock draws closer to midnight, Al Majaz Corniche in Sharjah has become a vibrant hub of celebration, drawing families eager to enjoy the dazzling New Year fireworks. In an effort to avoid the chaos of post-event traffic, many residents have turned to overnight camping, transforming their celebrations into a peaceful, memorable experience under the stars.

For Salma Abu Nael, a Jordanian expat living in Fujairah, Al Majaz Corniche has long been her family’s favourite spot to welcome the New Year. To fully embrace the festivities without the stress of heavy traffic, her family chose to camp overnight, setting up tents to create a home away from home.

"We left home around 3pm and reached here by 5pm. The first thing we did was set up our tent and table," said Abu Nael. "We brought everything from snacks and tea to dinner, all packed in casseroles. Once everything was set up, we enjoyed a cup of tea with snacks while the kids played on the lawn.”

For Abu Nael, the camping experience at Al Majaz Corniche offers more than just a front-row view of the fireworks. "The fireworks here are the best. But what makes it even more special is the peaceful atmosphere and the space for children to play. For us (adults), the chance to camp and relax," she explained.

The challenge of navigating post-event traffic often leads people to stay late to avoid long drives home. "In previous years, we didn’t get home until 6am due to the traffic. This time, we’ll stay until around 4am and leave when the roads are clearer," she added.

Dr Murthy Srinivas, a general physician at a private clinic in Kalba, also made the trip to Al Majaz Corniche with his family, bringing along camping gear and home-cooked food.

"Camping here gives us more than just a chance to see the fireworks. It's about making the celebration a complete experience—family bonding, relaxing under the stars, and creating memories. The kids love it because they can play freely, and we, as parents, can unwind without worrying about rushing back home," said Dr Srinivas.

"Instead of spending hours stuck in traffic, we prefer staying overnight, enjoying the cool weather, and leaving in the morning. It feels more like a mini-vacation than just a quick outing," Dr Srinivas added. For Rayyan Ghouse, a sweet shop owner from Dhaid, the family camping tradition has become a preferred way to celebrate. "We arrived around 7pm to find a good spot and set up our tent and chairs. This place is perfect for families, with plenty of activities for the kids and a great view of the fireworks," Ghouse said. Reflecting on past traffic struggles, Ghouse emphasised the ease of camping overnight. "Last year, we got stuck in traffic for hours and only got home very late. Now, we enjoy the cool weather, stay a few hours longer, and leave once the roads are quieter," he added.