New Year's Eve in UAE: 53 minutes of nonstop fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival

On December 31, as the new year kicks in, a grand fireworks display will light up the skies in Abu Dhabi, with the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba set to feature 53 minutes of nonstop fireworks.

The New Year's Eve at the festival will feature extraordinary fireworks and drone shows lasting over an hour, as well as light and laser technology displays with the aim of breaking six new Guinness World Records.

Fireworks show will begin at 6pm, launching at the top of each hour until midnight. Before the main fireworks display, at 11:40pm, a 20-minute drone show featuring 6,000 drones will light up the Al Wathba sky, creating moving artistic images.

Among them, 3,000 drones will form a design of the phrase "Happy New Year' in the sky to extend good wishes for the coming year.

The Emirates Fountain Stage will host an extraordinary display for visitors, combining advanced light and laser technology using 80 laser devices to illuminate the Al Wathba skyline. Over 100,000 balloons will be released into the sky in the meantime.

Gates to Sheikh Zayed Festival on New Year's Eve will open at 2pm, and the committee has urged visitors to book and purchase tickets in advance, noting that no entries will be allowed when the venue reaches full capacity.

Large main screens outside the festival grounds will broadcast the New Year celebrations. The committee emphasised that the festivities reflect the festival's global vision of promoting cultural and artistic exchange among nations while offering a rich and entertaining experience.