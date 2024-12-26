New Year’s Eve in Dubai: Separate zones for families, bachelors announced at key fireworks venues

Specific viewing areas have been designated for families and bachelors who will be watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks at two Emaar locations in Dubai, it was announced on Thursday.

These special zones will apply to two main celebration areas: Downtown Dubai, which covers the Burj Khalifa show, and Dubai Hills Estate.

In Downtown Dubai, visitors can enjoy spectacular fireworks, lighting and laser shows, fountains, and music, along with large screens and Burj Park. Meanwhile, Dubai Hills Estate will feature DJ shows, screens, games for children, and live art shows, ensuring a fun-filled atmosphere for all.

For families in Downtown Dubai, designated viewing areas include The Boulevard, Act 1 and 2, South Ridge, Old Town, and Cascade Garden. Bachelors will have their own spaces in areas such as the land next to the Roof Hotel, behind Burj Vista, next to Burj Views, near Zabeel Mall, and behind Vida Residence.

Gates for entry include Gate 1 at Burj Plaza and Gate 2 at Opera Grand, with six gates dedicated to families and one specifically for reservations.

See map (below) for designated viewing areas for bachelors:

To ensure safety and security, authorities have deployed over 10,000 personnel, including more than 8,000 police officers, along with 33 security tents throughout the area. Over 200 ambulances and 1,800 medical staff will be on standby to address any emergencies, supported by 10 hospitals ready for urgent care.