NYE at Burj Khalifa: Dubai Police to review security, crowd control measures ahead of big day

Fireworks light up the sky by the landmark Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Photo: File

Dubai Police held its first meeting on Thursday to discuss preparations for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. A senior official highlighted that New Year's Eve is one of Dubai's most high-profile events, attracting global media attention and placing the Burj Khalifa in the spotlight alongside other major city celebrations.

The meeting focused on refining security plans and updating strategies based on previous years' experiences to address the scale and scope of the celebration. Committee members reviewed past successes and identified improvements to ensure seamless operations, emphasising overcoming previous challenges.

Discussions also included the layout of public viewing zones, entry and exit points, parking arrangements, and transport routes, all aimed at efficiently managing the flow of families and individuals attending the annual fireworks display.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations and chair of Dubai's Events Security Committee, said, "The event is set to feature dazzling displays of lights, fireworks, and festivities, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators on-site and millions more watching around the world."