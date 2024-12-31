New Year 2025: Dubai reserves all public beaches to families for 2 days

Six public beaches in Dubai will be reserved exclusively for families during the New Year's celebration in the emirate.

From December 31 to January 1, the following beaches will be designated for families only: Jumeirah Beach 2, Jumeirah Beach 3, Umm Suqeim 1, Umm Suqeim 2, Sunrise Beach, and Al Mamzar Beach.

This initiative ensures families have a designated space to enjoy Dubai's beaches in a more relaxed and comfortable environment. It also helps to manage the high volume of visitors typically seen during public holidays and festivals.

Dubai also announced January 1 as a paid holiday for all employees and their families to usher in the New Year.

The stage is set for a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration in the emirate, with thousands of tourists and residents flocking to the city's most popular spots to witness its renowned fireworks display.

The beaches in Dubai provide a panoramic view of the skyline, along with a breathtaking display of fireworks lighting up the horizon.

Fireworks locations

Fireworks will light up the first few minutes of the New Year 2025 from a total of 36 locations across Dubai. Among the primary celebration venues are:

- Burj Park: Burj Khalifa will come alive with a grand display as the sky over Downtown Dubai glows with fireworks.