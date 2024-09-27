New UAE traffic radars, US travel rule: 3 changes that will take effect from October

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 2:40 PM

In the UAE, public safety, convenience, and quality of life have always been a priority so, after thorough evaluations, new services and policy updates are rolled out from time to time.

At least six rules and amendments came into effect in the second half of the year alone — from new paid parking areas to mandatory licence for influencers.

As the last quarter of the year begins in a few days, more changes will be implemented.

Here are three new rules and systems that will take effect from October:

1. New traffic radars

Driving in Ajman will be much safer as new traffic radars will be activated to catch serious violations, such as using phones behind the wheel and failure to wear seat belts. Take note that these two offences are punishable by a Dh400 fine and four black points.

This smart monitoring system will start operations from October 1.

2. Express entry to US

Emiratis with a valid US visa will be able to skip queues and extra paperwork when they travel to the country, thanks to an agreement signed during the UAE President's visit to Washington.

From October, UAE citizens will be able to sign up for the US Global Entry Programme, which will expedite the arrival process and grant them express check-in benefits.

They will be able to immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US Customs and Border Protection Pre-clearance facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry, avoiding long lines and additional requirements.

3. Mandatory genetic testing