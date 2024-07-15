New UAE Minister of Defence after 53 years: What you need to know about Cabinet reshuffle

Sheikh Hamdan with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai. Photo: FILE

In its second Cabinet reshuffle of 2024, the UAE made a significant announcement, appointing a new Minister of Defence (MoD). On Sunday (July 14), the Dubai crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, joined the UAE's federal government as he was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointments, which included seven changes.

Here's everything you need to know about the new ministers and their portfolios.

New Minister of Defence after 53 years

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was UAE's first defence minister, a role he had held from the age of 22 since the unification of the Emirates (1971). After 53 years, the Dubai Ruler handed the baton to Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan.

New Deputy Prime Ministers

Two Deputy Prime Ministers were also appointed. In addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as Dy PM along with Sheikh Hamdan. With this, there are now five Deputy Prime Ministers in the federal government, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

New Minister of Education

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, who was Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, has now been appointed Minister of Education as position held by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi from 2022 to 2024.

In the 2022 cabinet reshuffle, when Al Falasi was announced as Education Minister, the Emirates Schools Establishment was given a larger role in managing public schools, and the federal authority for childhood education was created to oversee children’s educational development from birth to fourth grade.

Now, institutions have been unified, as the reshuffle included the integration of the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Authority of Early Education with the Ministry of Education under the leadership of Sarah Al Amiri.

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research sees a return after 10 years as it was among the newly established ministries in this reshuffle. Previously, this ministry was merged with the Ministry of Education. Abdulrahman Al Awar will serve as its acting minister in addition to his current post as Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The seasoned minister held various positions in the field of education in the past, including as Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Higher Colleges of Technology and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Dubai, among other positions.