New UAE Minister of Defence after 53 years: What you need to know about Cabinet reshuffle

The promotions included cadres from Dubai Police, the State Security Department, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the General Directorate of Civil Defence
In its second Cabinet reshuffle of 2024, the UAE made a significant announcement, appointing a new Minister of Defence (MoD). On Sunday (July 14), the Dubai crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, joined the UAE's federal government as he was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointments, which included seven changes.
Here's everything you need to know about the new ministers and their portfolios.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was UAE's first defence minister, a role he had held from the age of 22 since the unification of the Emirates (1971). After 53 years, the Dubai Ruler handed the baton to Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Two Deputy Prime Ministers were also appointed. In addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as Dy PM along with Sheikh Hamdan. With this, there are now five Deputy Prime Ministers in the federal government, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, who was Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, has now been appointed Minister of Education as position held by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi from 2022 to 2024.
In the 2022 cabinet reshuffle, when Al Falasi was announced as Education Minister, the Emirates Schools Establishment was given a larger role in managing public schools, and the federal authority for childhood education was created to oversee children’s educational development from birth to fourth grade.
Now, institutions have been unified, as the reshuffle included the integration of the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Federal Authority of Early Education with the Ministry of Education under the leadership of Sarah Al Amiri.
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research sees a return after 10 years as it was among the newly established ministries in this reshuffle. Previously, this ministry was merged with the Ministry of Education. Abdulrahman Al Awar will serve as its acting minister in addition to his current post as Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The seasoned minister held various positions in the field of education in the past, including as Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Higher Colleges of Technology and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Dubai, among other positions.
The Ministry of Sports was originally established in 1971. It was later merged with the Ministry of Education and saw many organisational changes until 2008 when the General Authority of Sports was established to manage the UAE’s Sports Sector.
Now, after over 16 years, the Ministry of Sports sees a return. Its new minister is the chairman of the General Authority of Sports, and the former Minister of Education is Dr Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi. He has been chairman of the General Authority of Sports since 2021 and has been central to the UAE sports sector.
Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei was appointed as the new Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, making it her first role in the federal government.
The new minister has extensive experience in the private sector, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. Since February 2022, she has served as CEO of Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development, helping promote entrepreneurship and support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Abu Dhabi.
In its first reshuffle of 2024 in January, the cabinet reshuffle included Sultan AlNeyadi as Minister of state for youth affairs, Amna Bin Dahak AlShamsi as minister of climate change and environment and Mohammed Al Mazrouei as minister of state for defence affairs.
The promotions included cadres from Dubai Police, the State Security Department, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and the General Directorate of Civil Defence
The total amount of assistance sent by the country has reached 337 tonnes
These occurrences are common during the season and may cause several health issues
The incident took place during a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania
There have been few instances in the past when the electric system malfunctioned and the authorities jumped in to rescue the drivers
Police patrols reached the motorist's vehicle in just a 'matter of minutes'
The camp is a 4-day event from Monday to Thursday, and covers 6 attractions in Dubai Mall
Emirates called on international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory