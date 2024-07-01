New organisation in Sharjah to protect children affected by conflicts, poverty, and disasters

She is also the first Emirati officer specialising in virtual and augmented reality to serve at the organisation
Sharjah has set up 'Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation', a new humanitarian organisation that will help protect children, especially those affected by conflicts, natural disasters, and poverty.
The organisation was named after the late son of Sharjah ruler and Supreme Council member Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.
Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation will pay tribute to the late royal's vision of fostering a safer world for children.
Sheikha Jawaher announced the launch of the foundation through a live call during the ‘Direct Line’ programme on Sharjah Radio. “Saving one child means safeguarding entire communities and, by extension, the future of humanity.
"Children are the embodiment of hope, the leaders and innovators who will shape tomorrow’s economies, development, culture, science, and arts. If they face dangers and adversity, the world’s future is put at risk," Sheikha Jawaher said
The announcement comes as the conflict in Gaza rages on with nearly 15,000 children killed since fighting began on October 7 last year, according to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. International organisation 'Save the Children' has estimated that up to 21,000 kids may have been separated from their families or gone missing.
The foundation will collaborate with local entities and communities as well as global humanitarian organisations to ensure and protect children's rights in vulnerable communities around the world.
In its initial three-year phase, the organisation will concentrate its efforts on regions from the global south which will allow it to assess the needs and challenges faced by children in these regions. Global south generally refers to developing and underdeveloped nations in Africa, Middle East, South America and Asia.
Once it gains a deeper understanding, it will gradually expand its scope to include new regions and communities in need of support. This phased expansion ensures that the foundation’s resources are allocated effectively and that its interventions have a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of children worldwide.
Sheikha Jawaher explained that it is the strong sense of community and social support in Sharjah that encouraged the establishment of this organisation. “[The] understanding of our collective responsibility towards one another serves as a driving force,” she said. “Communities flourish when families are resilient and united, ensuring every member, especially children, feels profoundly safe and secure.”
The foundation will work to support policies and address gaps to better assure and protect the inherent rights of children. It will also support the efforts and capabilities of organisations working to combat child exploitation and rights violations. Additionally, the foundation will work with nongovernment organisations (NGOs) to conduct research, and engage in raising awareness on children’s inherent right
Sheikha Jawaher also said that a child at risk undermines community resilience. “Children's issues have become some of the most pressing humanitarian concerns, deeply troubling our collective conscience, especially in the face of escalating conflicts, displacement, poverty, and lack of access to essential services,” she said.
“Childhood represents a time of innocence, requiring unwavering love, care, and protection. Our aspirations for a brighter tomorrow remain high when children receive the care, nurturing, and opportunities they deserve,” she added.
