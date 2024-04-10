New life at 12.01am: Meet UAE’s first babies born on Eid Al Fitr

Baby Umair (Supplied photos)

Published: Wed 10 Apr 2024, 7:14 AM

A private hospital in Abu Dhabi has welcomed one of the first bundles of joy born on Eid Al Fitr.

As the clock struck 12.01, an Emirati baby named Umair was born to Sultan Amer Salem Alshamsi, an Emirati national, and Rahma Hellab, a Moroccan national, at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, to kick off festival celebrations across the country.

The proud parents expressed their gratitude for the safe arrival of their second baby. Baby Umair, making his arrival on the morning of this auspicious occasion, weighed 2.89 kg and spread waves of happiness and celebration among his family and the hospital staff.

“This Eid has been doubly blessed for us with the arrival of our little one. We are overjoyed and thankful to the Almighty for baby Umair. We are grateful to the hospital staff for their exceptional care,” said Alshamsi, the beaming father.

Dr Khaled Omar, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, extended warm congratulations to the Alshamsi family. “Welcoming a new life into the world during such a special time fills our hearts with joy. We wish baby Umair and his family all the happiness. We also extend our warmest Eid greetings to all our patients,” said Dr Omar.

Meanwhile, at 1.49am, a Filipino couple became parents for the first time at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi. A baby boy named Quillian Santillan was born to Richie Santillan and Lucia Paz Ambubuyog at NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Dr Anselma Ferrao, the consultant of obstetrics and gynaecology, was in charge of the safe delivery of a baby weighing 2.65 kg. Lucia, the proud mother who used to work at NMC, expressed joy at welcoming her first baby into the world on the joyous occasion of Eid.

“I am glad, and thank the doctor and the medical team. They were very calm and professional,” Lucia said.

