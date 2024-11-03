'Never imagined such an amount': Dh20 million Abu Dhabi Big Ticket winners 'clueless what to do'

A Sharjah expat who won the Dh20 million grand prize in the Big Ticket draw on November 3 now has a job cut out for himself — Prince Kolassery Sebastian faces the challenge of how to spend the jackpot.

"We are clueless about what to do with the money," said Prince. “I never imagined having such a huge amount in my life,” said Prince, who moved to the UAE in 2015 looking for better opportunities. “I came here seeking greener pastures, but I never expected my life in the UAE to turn this green,” said the smiling facilities engineer.

Prince was not alone in this predicament. He participated in the draw with nine friends and colleagues, each contributing Dh100 to buy the ticket. “I have participated in raffles for the past two years and have always chipped in with my nine friends and colleagues. We never bought a ticket alone. In this win, each of us will get Dh2 million, as the amount will be divided equally,” said the expat from Kerala.

The group had bought two tickets, and as part of an ongoing offer, they received a third ticket for free. Despite the life-changing amount, Prince is still processing the reality of his win.

"I am clueless about what to do with the money. I cannot digest the news,” said Sebastian. However, one thing is clear in his mind: he will contribute to charity.

Prince Kolassery Sebastian

Recalling the moment he found out about his win, Prince said, "Before receiving the official call from the organisers, a friend watching the show online called me first. I thought they were pranking me. But when a colleague called next, I started believing it. Finally, the show's host called, and that confirmed everything.”

Prince, who is facing financial struggles due to the ongoing construction of his house in his hometown, cannot comprehend how much money Dh2 million would be. "I had to send my children back to my country because of my financial situation, but the first thing I'll do is bring my boys back to the UAE so they can study here," he said.

As he planned his next step, his phone buzzed constantly, receiving calls from his friends, who contributed to the ticket. "They are equally clueless as I am about our next step," he said. Prince won't quit his job just yet. "I need at least a day or two to think about what to do with the money. I might start a business later, but for now, I am not quitting my job," he said. The news of his win has also been met with disbelief by his family back in Kerala. "When I told my parents and family members back home, they didn't believe me. They thought I was joking.". For now, the winners are focused on securing a better future for their children and supporting their families back home. They have yet to plan how they will spend the money. "We want to make thoughtful decisions for our future and our families," said Prince.