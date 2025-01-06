'More time with kids': Dubai mums welcome remote work on Fridays in new initiative

New mothers employed in Dubai government offices will benefit from a new initiative allowing them to work from home on Fridays during the first year after their maternity leave. They believe this will significantly ease the lives of new mothers and enhance their ability to balance work and family responsibilities.

This development, part of the initial phase of the ‘Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme’ announced on Saturday, has been met with enthusiasm by mothers across the city.

Reem Al Ahmadi, a mother of three, reflected on her earlier experiences: "When I had my first baby nearly nine years ago, I almost considered quitting my job to stay home. Balancing work and family was a real challenge."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now, with her latest child, Reem feels a shift in her ability to manage both spheres of her life. “I have learned how to juggle my responsibilities better. The new initiative from Sheikha Hind will allow new mothers to take additional time off after maternity leave, which means spending more time with their children,” she said.

Sharing how supportive the initiative is, Reem said, “New mothers can now enjoy three full days at home, ensuring they feel our presence and we can bond effectively."

The initiative, led by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to empower Emirati families and foster their stability and growth.

Sheikha M, a 30-year-old mother of two, finds the new remote work option particularly beneficial. “The option to work remotely on Fridays is perfect. Fridays are a spiritual day, and even though it’s usually a short day, having the flexibility to work from home means mothers can enjoy a calm day with children without the hassle of commuting. This change will make a significant difference in family dynamics.”

Discussing her daily struggles with commuting, Sheikha highlighted how hectic her routine can be, “Every day feels like a race against time. I often rush home to catch up with my kids and prepare them for the next day, which can be stressful.”

The programme introduced a range of benefits aimed at promoting family stability, improving quality of life, and encouraging a healthy work-life balance through financial, social, and educational support. Among the notable provisions are a ten-day paid marriage leave for spouses and the aforementioned remote work option for mothers.