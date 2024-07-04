'More than just luxury living': Rich UAE culture takes over Moscow, wows Russians

It will be rolled out to cover a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist, leisure attractions and top malls
The spirit of UAE took over the magnificent heart of Moscow at Manezh Square, last week. Russians could be seen sipping the traditional qahwa and applying henna at the pedestrian open space.
The square was filled with the colours of the UAE flag – red, white, black, and green – with a range of traditional Emirati activities from June 27 to July 2.
‘The Days of UAE Culture’, organised by the UAE Embassy and the Government of Moscow, drew in more than 300,000 attendees from different parts of Russia and Asian countries.
One of the highlights of the event was the Emirati wedding show, which captivated the audience by showcasing wedding traditions passed down through generations. The bride, wearing a traditional dress, was escorted by women to the groom's house where rituals were performed.
The 'Ayala' performance, a traditional dance where participants line up in two rows facing each other and dance and sing to the rhythm of tambourines and drums, captivated thousands of visitors, many of whom recorded it on their phones.
Niki Kozilov a resident of Moscow came along with his friends to witness the Emirati culture. “I had come to Dubai twice, I had never seen anything like the 'Ayala' dance before and did not experience the Emirati culture, which I regret now. The way the participants moved in sync with the rhythm of the instrument was mesmerising. My next trip to the Emirates will be solely dedicated to learning and experiencing the Emirati culture,” said Kozilov.
Visitors to the event also enjoyed performances by Emirati bands, a fashion show featuring Emirati music, and the opportunity to taste national treats and popular UAE dishes. “Whenever we browse about the UAE on the internet, all we see is the modern architecture, adventure, and luxury living. However, there is just more than that to it,” said Anastasia, a visitor to the event who came all the way from St Petersburg to experience the Emirati culture in Moscow.
“The Emirati culture is so rich. I always had plans to visit Dubai. But for some reason I couldn’t visit. After experiencing the Emirati culture here, I just don’t want to experience the luxury living but rather the rich tradition of the place,” said Anastasia.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The event provided an immersive cultural experience with activities such as temporary henna tattoos, craft displays, and a photo exhibition showcasing the stunning landscapes of the UAE.
Anya Petrova, an engineer at MTC Telecommunications, applied henna for the first time. “I always wanted to have a henna design on my hand. The first time I saw it was when my friend returned from India with a beautiful design. Since then, I have been waiting for an opportunity to get it done,” said Anya. “Finally, I got it, and it's beautiful. All the Russians are so enthusiastic about this that I had to wait for more than an hour in line to get it done.”
The event saw more than 40,000 attendees on the first evening alone, and by the end of the program, over 300,000 people had experienced the cultural offerings. The program is part of a larger cycle of events held on a reciprocal basis within the framework of bilateral interaction between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States (GCC).
“It will be part of a cycle of events held on a reciprocal basis within the framework of bilateral cooperation,” said Natalia Sergunina, Deputy Mayor of Moscow.
“Partnership relations between our countries are developing in many areas, including tourism. In 2023 alone, more than 42,000 travellers from the UAE visited Moscow—eight times more than the previous year. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2024—we are again recording growth,” said Sergunina.
In addition to cultural exchanges, the two countries are also actively fostering relations in the tourism sector. Travellers from the UAE do not need a visa to enter Russia, and in 2023, Moscow welcomed 42.2 thousand tourists from the UAE. As of early February, there were 150 flights a week from the Russian capital to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
ALSO READ:
It will be rolled out to cover a wide range of establishments from retail stores and dining outlets, as well as tourist, leisure attractions and top malls
Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the opportunity to be one of 12 guaranteed winners to walk away with one of the many cash prizes in August
July is a summer month with rising temperatures due to the spread of thermal lows, particularly from the India monsoon low pressure system
CCTV footage from the school shows the boy being teased by some students as he walked to the assembly area
The Ministry of Interior has a satellite-powered mobile unit in each of the seven emirates to deal with any contingency
On Tuesday, Mohre announced that the Islamic New Year holiday will be on July 7 for the private sector
His friends rushed him to the closest piece of land, the Moon Island, which is located 70 km away from the coast
Usually, proms are organised for students that have written board exams, at the end of their school year