More ladies-only beaches in UAE: Women love the privacy that comes with them

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:00 AM

For women in the UAE seeking privacy and comfort while basking under the sun and walking against the crashing waves, private beaches in the Emirates offer an exclusive space to women. These provide an environment where women can relax without concerns about modesty and security.

Early this week, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which is aimed at turning the emirate into the world’s best city to live in.

The strategy includes 200 projects and initiatives, as well as extending the length of night swimming beaches by 60 per cent, and designating new beaches exclusively for women.

To understand why these beaches are favoured, Khaleej Times spoke with women who frequent them.

More relaxing and liberating

Many women feel more at ease at ladies-only beaches, where they can enjoy the sea without the presence of men. This level of comfort allows for a more relaxing and liberating experience.

Injeel Moti, who frequents the Dubai Ladies Club Beach, said: “I prefer the women-only beaches for the privacy that comes with it. I feel more comfortable wearing a swimsuit."

Injeel Moti

"Another aspect is the opportunity to network in these places, since I get the chance to meet other ladies," she added.

Preserving privacy

Abu Dhabi resident Zahra Al Tamimi noted: "A women-only beach is considered an entertainment destination for women, preserving women’s privacy, where they can practice all water sports and recreational activities with ease."