'Moment of pure joy': Abu Dhabi watchman wins Dh1 million in Big Ticket e-draw

A 60-year-old Indian building watchman, who works tirelessly to support his family, won Dh1 million in the latest Big Ticket's Millionaire e-draw.

Nampally Rajamallaiah, who is from Hyderabad, lives alone in Abu Dhabi while his wife stays back in India. His children, though brought to the UAE, live separately, adding to the quiet sacrifices he has made for their future.

Rajamallaiah, who has called Abu Dhabi home for the past three decades, described his win as "a moment of pure joy".

Four years ago, he learned about Big Ticket from friends but only purchased entries occasionally when he could gather enough savings to join a group.

This time, he pooled resources with 20 close friends, never imagining that their collective effort would lead to such an extraordinary moment.