Sheikh Mohammed visits 'World of Coffee 2024' exhibition

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 9:19 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 9:40 PM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday visited the third edition of the World of Coffee 2024 exhibition being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 23 January.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai continues to consolidate its status as a key player in shaping the future of global trade by providing world-class infrastructure and services for bridging markets across the world. "Our city's emergence as the heart of global trade in major commodities demonstrates our constant commitment to excellence and innovation. As we progress in our journey to achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's goals to raise foreign trade to Dh25.6 trillion and expand the emirate's global reach to 400 additional cities over the next decade, we are not only creating greater economic prosperity but also helping forge new pathways for a more interconnected global trading landscape. Dubai hosts numerous events that bring together various global industries to generate new opportunities, innovations and solutions to accelerate the sustainable growth of international trade," he added.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the World of Coffee 2024 exhibition by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority. During his tour of the exhibition, which features 1,650 local and international exhibitors, Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the coffee industry's unique offerings showcased at the event and sustainable practices in the sector's supply chain.

The global event, organised by DXB Live, the integrated event management and organisation services arm of the Dubai World Trade Centre, in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association, features a series of informative lectures presented by seasoned professionals.

The World of Coffee Dubai 2024 serves as a pivotal event in the global coffee industry. With over 1,650 companies and brands in attendance, the expo offers an ideal platform for showcasing a wide array of coffee products and services. Exhibits range from green and roasted coffee beans to a diverse selection of beverage preparation devices, roasting services providers, flavourings and packaging solutions. Additionally, the event is witnessing the participation of 60 UAE-based companies and brands. The exhibition is also organising several exciting events, including the UAE National Barista and Latte Art Championship, the Coffee Design Awards, and the Best New Product Awards.

The World of Coffee 2024 aligns with the steady expansion of the coffee industry in the region. Market studies and analyses predict continued growth in the coffee market in the coming years. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the value of the coffee and Espresso drinks market in the Mena region is expected to reach around $1.33 billion by 2030, increasing from approximately $1.085 billion in 2022, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.6 per cent.