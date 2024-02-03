Modi in UAE: More than 60,000 register to meet Indian PM in Abu Dhabi

Kevin Quiambao from the Philippines confirmed being scouted by the UAE Basketball Federation
More than 60,000 people have registered to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’, a community event that will be graced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on February 13.
Organisers said on Saturday they are doing “meticulous coordination with Abu Dhabi authorities to guarantee an event marked by grandeur and seamless execution.”
This will the Indian Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE. The mega community event at Zayed Sports City Stadium will be held a day before he is set to inaugurate the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.
Key highlights of Ahlan Modi include performances by more than 700 cultural artists who will showcase the diversity of Indian arts. It will also see participation of more than 150 Indian community groups, and thousands of blue-collar workers from across the UAE, who, according to the organisers, will “weave a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.”
“The event (also) shines a spotlight on the dynamic participation of Indian schools and student groups, designed to root the young firmly in their heritage, while actively encouraging their participation in the nation's progress,” organisers added.
“Ahlan Modi is not just an event, it is a celebration of unity in diversity, resonating across borders,” noted PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty.
