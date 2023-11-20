Ministry upgrades digital services to ease transactions

The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has decorated 150 patrols with the official logo of COP28.-Photo: WAM

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the upgrade of nine of its digital services. These enhancements form part of the ministry’s commitment to keep pace with government directives and to design and develop public services according to the “Services 2.0” project, which was launched in July 2023 in cooperation with the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Service.

The ministry is keen to continually develop the services it provides by improving useability and availability through more channels that the public use in their daily lives as well as creating additional benefits that allow customers to complete their transactions easily, conveniently and quickly.

The goal behind the ministry’s launch of the “Services 2.0” project was to redesign its services and leverage advanced technologies to achieve the best results to suit customers’ needs, requirements, and preferences. The nine services focus on two areas – license renewal and imports. Customers will now be able to use digital services to renew their licenses for practicing an agricultural activity, animal care activities, an activity related to the aquatic organisms' sector and utilising a fishing boat. They will also be able to use digital services when importing live animals and birds, agricultural consignments, animal feed and fodder, animal products and byproducts, disinfectants, veterinary equipment and supplies, and animal care supplies.

Mohammad Al Nuaimi, acting undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The ministry is keen to develop and improve its digital services to provide the best experience to customers based on individual needs and to enhance their quality of life, saving them more time and effort in conducting all their transactions as well as improving service quality and delivering sustainable digital products”.

He added: “The ministry developed nine digital services in cooperation with the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Service and within the Services 2.0 project. Our aim was to focus on facilitating access to the services and making them available through the channels that customers constantly use in their daily lives, allowing them to complete transactions easily, conveniently, and quickly. This contributes to improving the quality of life in the UAE as we build an advanced digital infrastructure”.

Shaikha Ahmed Salem Al Ali, acting assistant undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said: “We aim to make continuous and rapid improvements to the services we provide by regularly reviewing data and customer opinion surveys and by keeping pace with the latest digital technologies. During the development of these latest services, we worked to reduce the number of steps in the application process, the number of fields that must be filled out and to build a more customised service that meets the customers’ needs and preferences in a simple, speedy and effective manner. This is in addition to the most important goal which is to provide a distinguished experience and complete transactions in record time”.