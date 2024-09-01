Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors

At least one family member must know about Basic Life Support, a former senior lifeguard said
An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck Masafi, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported on Sunday, September 1.
The quake was recorded in Masafi at 7.53am UAE time.
At a depth of 1.6km, residents reportedly felt the tremors from the quake. The NCM, however, confirmed and reassured residents that it did "not have any effect in the UAE".
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On August 18, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near the coast of Dibba, at 12.14pm UAE time.
A minor earthquake of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale was also recorded in the UAE on June 8, in Masafi at 11.01pm.
On May 29, residents in the UAE also experienced tremors from minor earthquakes that hit the Oman Sea. An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am on Wednesday, May 29, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am.
Though the UAE detects tremors every now and then, seismology experts had reassured residents that they have no reason to worry about earthquakes in the region.
ALSO READ:
At least one family member must know about Basic Life Support, a former senior lifeguard said
Construction on key routes, like Al Khail Road, Al Mamzar Road and Emirates Road, has also exacerbated the traffic situation between the two emirates
Fatma Almarri, Maryam Mohammed Abdullah and Iman Haidar, who are with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, have played crucial roles in various strategic projects of the emirate
The campaign will begin Sunday, September 1, in a staggered schedule
Pakistanis are the second largest expat community in the UAE after the Indian diaspora
The ovarian freezing operation was done to mitigate the potential future risks to the minor girl's fertility by chemotherapy and radiation
It will be broadcast on Spacetoon five times daily over 35 weeks and the episodes will also be available on the network's YouTube channel
In recent days, flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Thailand have killed 22 people