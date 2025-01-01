Meet UAE's Generation Beta: The first babies born in 2025

Baby Ghaya, Baby Majed, and a baby boy born in Fujairah. Photos: Supplied

As fireworks dazzled over the UAE in the first minutes of January 1, some maternity wards were lucky enough to witness a special moment: The birth of a new generation. Here comes the Generation Beta.

The world is moving on from Generation Alpha, the digital natives who haven't known a life without smartphones and social media. Now, babies born from this year until 2039 will make up Generation Beta.

At least three Beta babies were born in Abu Dhabi at 12.01am.

A baby girl, Ghayah Mohamed Salem Alqmzi, brought joy to Emirati parents Mohamed Salem Alqmzi and Salama Khamis Abu Ghaboob.

“Each of our children has brought hope and happiness, but welcoming Ghayah on New Year’s Day feels like a unique blessing. Our family now feels complete, said Mohamed Salem Alqmzi and Salama Khamis Abu Ghaboob. Ghayah, the sixth child of the family, weighed 2.49kg when she was born at 12.01am at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Ghayah Mohamed Salem Alqmzi

Indian parents Anto Alex and Asha Thomas also welcomed their Beta baby at 12.01am. The little girl, named Aquila Mary, weighed 3.060kg when she was delivered at Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi.

“We never imagined that our first baby would arrive as a New Year baby," the proud parents said.

At LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a Filipina mum gave birth to a baby girl at 12.01am. Weighing 4kg, baby Amariah Kheziah brought joy and celebrations to her proud parents Norpa Nalud Taja and Asraf.

As she was checking the clock that night, Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman knew her mission would be extra special.

"In my decades of practice, every baby brings a different story of joy. [This time,] I’ve had the honour of welcoming the first members of Generation Beta," said the obstetrics and gynaecology consultant, who delivered Ghayah at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, who delivered

Soon after, Dr Sausan delivered another Beta baby. At 1.06am, Mariyam Abdulwahid Alshaikha was born to Emirati parents Abdulwahid Naser Hadi Al Shaikha and Seham Nasser Saleh. Weighing 2.840kg, she is the second child of the family.

Mariyam Abdulwahid Alshaikha

For Dr Mukundan Gangadharant at Medeor Hospital, “every baby is a symbol of hope, joy, and the promise of a brighter future".

"Whenever I help bring a new life to the world, I wish the child lives their best life. Being part of such cherished moments is a privilege," Dr Mukundan added.

Baby Aquila Mary Anto being held by Dr Mukundan Gangadharan, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at Medeor Hospital.

More New Year babies in Dubai

A newborn cry rang out at Aster Hospital Al Qusais in Dubai at 1.49am as Shamfas Abdulla and his wife Ahsana Ashraf Abdulla welcomed their daughter. “We are overjoyed to welcome our baby girl on this special New Year's Day, making the occasion even more unforgettable for our family. This marks a truly blessed and memorable beginning to our journey as parents," the couple said. At 3.21am, another couple welcomed a new family member. Indian expats Jagdish and Gopika Venugopal were blessed with a baby girl weighing 2.80kg at Prime Hospital, Dubai. The proud parents shared their joy, calling it "an amazing start to the New Year." They named their daughter Tarini Jagdish, symbolising a new chapter filled with hope and happiness. Fujairah babies At the Thumbay Hospital in Fujairah, Pakistani couple Amjad Sardar and Sonia James were over the moon with the birth of their son. “This is the best start to our year, and we feel blessed beyond words," they said. Holding her newborn close, the mother Sonia said: “This New Year brought us the greatest gift of our lives—our baby boy. He is our hope, our joy, and a symbol of new beginnings for our family.” A happy family in Ras al Khaimah Baby boy Majed, who weighed 2.96kg, was born to Emirati parents at RAK Hospital on New Year’s Day at 2.08am. “We are very happy to welcome our boy on New Year," said his father Ahmad Mohammad. Dr Raza Siddiqui, executive director at RAK Hospital, said: “Welcoming the first baby of the New Year is always a moment of great joy and significance ... The birth of a child symbolises hope, new beginnings, and boundless possibilities, aligning perfectly with the spirit of the New Year.”