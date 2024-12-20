Meet the humanitarian who uses $1-million Sheikh Zayed prize to light 'candle of hope'

Photos: Supplied

After receiving the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in 2023, Shamsa Abubakar Fahdil—affectionately known as Mama Shamsa—channelled the $1 million prize into founding the Zayed Micro-enterprise Seed Support Grant initiative in Kenya.

Through this program, she has empowered over 4,000 individuals by providing counselling, skills training, and resources to foster sustainable livelihoods and reduce the influence of extremism.

“You do not have to come to the UAE to know the humanitarian legacy and the noble objectives and goals of Sheikh Zayed,” Mama Shamsa told Khaleej Times. “That is why I named the grant program after him. Sheikh Zayed is known all over Africa, and his legacy is felt around the world.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Kenyan peace mediator and community mobilizer was recognized for her efforts in nurturing youth in her home country, saving young people from lives of violence, crime, and extremism by offering them counselling, care, and training.

Since its launch last year, the grant programme has made a significant impact, benefiting over 4,000 community members through a variety of projects ranging from food and water supply to waste management and tree planting. Mama Shamsa also provides young people and women with a sense of belonging and a supportive community where they can build synergy and resilience, as well as access to opportunities and resources.

When asked about the grant’s impact, Mama Shamsa shared the story of a 15-year-old single mother in Kenya who, after facing abandonment and societal stigma, learned make-up skills through the programme. With newfound confidence, the young woman launched a small business and is now mentoring other young women in similar situations.

Mama Shamsa’s connection with the UAE began unexpectedly in 2023 when she received a phone call informing her that she had been selected as a winner of the fourth edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. The annual $1 million prize honours individuals and organizations working to advance human fraternity and solidarity across the globe.

"I got the shock of my life. I initially thought it was a scam. It took me a while to understand that it was real,” Mama Shamsa said.

Her doubts faded when she spoke to the judges. Struck by a profound sense of peace and gratitude, she recalls: “It felt like God was answering my prayers.” This transformative moment marked the beginning of her deep connection with the UAE, a nation she fondly calls her ‘second home.’

In Mama Shamsa’s society, women often face stigma as single mothers or divorcees, while youth struggle with a lack of role models and financial stability. By focusing on these groups, Mama Shamsa aims to empower individuals who, in turn, strengthen families and communities. Her connection to Sheikh Zayed’s vision began at one of the Sheikh Zayed schools in Kenya, where she experienced firsthand the generosity and foresight of the late leader. These institutions provide education, healthcare, and a nurturing environment for orphans. “The schools give children dignity and hope,” Mama Shamsa shared, adding that they have profoundly influenced her commitment to uplifting communities in need. “Sheikh Zayed gave us a candle of hope, and it is our responsibility to light it for others,” she added. ALSO READ: Watch: Dubai Ruler's grandson Sheikh Mohammed honoured as 'best cadet' at UK military academy Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh7-million award for federal employees who help cut out bureaucracy