Meet the first UAE woman on mission to save lives while flying over mountains

Photo: Supplied

Major Mariam Al Zaabi, the first Emirati woman critical care paramedic with the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), is making waves in the field of emergency medical services. Whether high in the mountains, deep in the valleys, or out at sea, or even swift transition from one hospital to another, Mariam plays a critical role in providing rapid medical assistance to those in urgent need.

In an interview on the sidelines of HeliShow Dubai, Major Mariam shared her thrilling journey into the world of aerial rescue. “Every day is an adventure,” she told Khaleej Times. “I assist individuals who are sick or injured, ensuring they receive swift transport to hospitals when every second counts.”

Equipped with cutting-edge medical tools and life-saving medications, she transforms helicopters into flying emergency rooms, where every decision can mean the difference between life and death.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reflecting on her first experiences in the field, Mariam recalled, “When I started two years ago, it was pure adrenaline. I was excited to finally apply what I’d learned in school!” She emphasised that while many ground cases may be straightforward, the challenges of air ambulance missions are what truly ignite her passion. “It’s incredible to provide comprehensive aid in the most challenging environments,” she said.

Operating in mountainous regions can be particularly treacherous. “Imagine hovering above a rugged terrain where landing isn’t an option,” she explained. “We lower patients on stretchers using ropes — equipment that can support up to 272kg. It demands absolute precision, especially if the patient has a neck or back injury. One wrong move could worsen their condition.” The thrill of the challenge only fuels her dedication, turning dangerous situations into opportunities for life-saving heroics.

Transfer of premature infants

Among the most poignant moments of her career was the transfer of premature infants between hospitals. “Dealing with children is incredibly intense,” she noted. “It’s a race against time, and every second is critical. Those moments remind me why our work is so vital and fulfilling.”

Communication during flights is a high-stakes game. “I’m constantly in touch with the pilot and hospital staff, orchestrating a seamless transfer. It feels like being part of a well-rehearsed symphony where everyone plays their part to perfection,” Mariam said. Her commitment to excellence is underscored by regular training and equipment checks, ensuring she’s always ready for the next emergency.

Mariam holds a Master of Health Sciences from Flinders University in Australia. Starting her career in 2021 with the Abu Dhabi Police, she soon transitioned into search and rescue. “I graduated in 2021 and have dedicated these two years to mastering critical care in the air,” she shared. “While I may be the first Emirati in this specific role, there are many Emirati women excelling in paramedic positions, and we’re all raising the bar.” The distinction between paramedics and advanced paramedics is crucial in her field. “It’s about education and experience,” she explained. “Advanced paramedics often work alongside doctors in high-stakes situations, where their expertise can be a game-changer.” ALSO READ: 'My father would call me nurse': Meet UAE woman who broke barriers, chose healthcare UAE: How this Emirati woman made history as nation's first aerospace engineer UAE: These Emirati women are helping shape Abu Dhabi’s tourism landscape