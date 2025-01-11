This Dubai resident cycled over 600km across all 7 emirates in just 4 days

Photos: Supplied

A Dubai resident recently completed a remarkable cycling journey of more than 600km across all seven emirates of the UAE in just four days, stopping at each emirate's iconic flagpost.

Aneez Muhammed, a 30-year-old graphic designer at Redtag and originally from the south Indian state of Kerala, embarked on the ambitious trip as a tribute to the country he has called home for the past eight years.

The Indian expat's journey began early on December 1 at 3.30am, starting from the Union House Flag in Jumeirah, Dubai. From there, Aneez cycled to Flag Island in Sharjah, then continued to Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah. By the end of the first day, he had already covered 150km.

“Many cyclists cover the seven emirates, but I wanted to make my trip unique by visiting the flagposts of each emirate,” said Aneez. “It felt like the perfect way to honour the UAE and its unity.”

Testing endurance

The journey required meticulous planning and immense physical endurance. Aneez, who typically cycles 100km each week, is a member of the Kerala Riders Club UAE, which boasts 500 cyclists. He had purchased his bike only four months prior to the journey and prepared for the adventure by doing regular rides. To stay energised, he carried dates and homemade electrolytes made from lemon, salt, and water.

After spending the night at a friend's house in Ras Al Khaimah, he resumed his journey at 5am on December 2, heading towards Fujairah. "The ride to Fujairah was stunning, with scenic mountain ranges and sweeping desert landscapes,” he said. “But the steep climbs were challenging and pushed me to my limits.” He reached Fujairah at 9pm after covering 115km that day.

The most demanding stretch of his journey came next: cycling 170km from Fujairah to Al Ain. Leaving at 7.30am, he didn’t arrive until after 10.30pm, spending over 15 hours on the road.

By the fourth day, exhaustion had taken its toll, forcing Aneez to delay his start until noon.

The final leg of his journey, from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi’s flagpost, was a true test of resilience. Late that afternoon, he completed his ride and reached his destination, where his wife Bushra surprised him with a big bouquet.

“It was an emotional moment,” he said. “She was the one who kept encouraging me to take on this challenge. I had always dreamed of doing it, but it was her motivation that made it happen.”

Overcoming obstacles

Aneez faced several challenges during the journey. On his way to Abu Dhabi, he got a flat tyre. Unable to fix it himself, he reached out to his cycling community for help through Instagram. Bijoy, a fellow cyclist, drove 80km to assist.

"I called Bijoy after the club shared his contact details," Aneez explained. "He arrived with the tools and helped me replace the tube. His generosity truly saved the day." Throughout the trip, Aneez stayed in close contact with his friends Shihab, Ishaq, Rajivettan, and Hassan, who offered constant support. "They kept checking where I was, how far I had reached and if I was doing okay," he said. "It felt like I was being cared for like a child." Although Aneez started the journey with three other cyclists, two dropped out—one in Ras Al Khaimah and another in Fujairah. "I didn't have the option to quit," said Aneez. "I had promised my wife that I would complete this, and that commitment kept me going." Tribute to the UAE For Aneez, the journey was a personal challenge and a way to show gratitude to the UAE. "This country has given me so much—a safe environment, opportunities, and a better life," he said. "Cycling to the flagposts of all seven emirates was my way of celebrating the UAE's unity and diversity." After completing the journey, Aneez was celebrated by the Abu Dhabi chapter of the Kerala Riders Club. A friend, Ameen, later drove him back, with his bicycle safely in tow, marking the end of an unforgettable experience.