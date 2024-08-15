UAE: Meet 12-year-old girl who owns 20 beehives producing at least 3 honey varieties

As per the consul general, there is a capacity constraint at the consulate
During the Covid-19 pandemic, a 10-year-old Emirati girl from Ras Al Khaimah first ventured into the world of honeybees. Mahra Hamad Al Naqbi began training with the UAE Beekeepers Association with lessons being conducted remotely.
What started out as a hobby to kill free time for the young girl, is now a full-time passion. Now 12 years old, she owns and operates 20 beehives that produce Sidr, Mangrove, and Samr honey, among other varieties.
Mahra’s beekeeping process involves everything from feeding bees, tending to them during nectar shortages, caring for their environment, expanding hives, and harvesting honey.
"I succeeded in learning essential beekeeping skills. After earning my certification, I started with two hives as the foundation of my project, which quickly grew to 20," said Mahra.
She recalled how she first pitched the idea to her family. “My persistence and enthusiasm eventually convinced them to agree, despite their initial hesitation and concerns.”
Caring for the bees helped her gain responsibility, observation, and patience. "I check the hives weekly, ensuring the presence of the queen and honey. I also make sure that the hives are disease-free."
Her knowledge about bees and honey also helped her correct common misconceptions, such as the belief that ‘crystallised honey is not pure’.
Two weeks ago, Mahra was invited to participate in the 16th International Honey Festival in Saudi Arabia, where she was the youngest participant. She also constantly educates others in the community and promotes environmental sustainability.
"I give educational workshops on beekeeping to people from my generation, where I introduce beekeeping tools and show them how to start and raise bees," said the young Emirati.
"I believe in the importance of bees in enhancing environmental sustainability, as bees pollinate over 70 per cent of plants, which contributes to increasing vegetation. Beekeeping is also a part of Emirati culture, with the UAE placing significant emphasis on honey and organising competitions to encourage its production," Mahra added.
For Mahra, beekeeping is not just a hobby; it's a future ambition. Her dream is to become a bee scientist, a goal that she is already working towards with her 20 beehives.
She envisions her farm filled with various flowers and trees to nourish the bees. Her plans also include opening a shop that specialises in bee products like honey, candles, and creams.
Reflecting on her beekeeping journey, Mahra told Khaleej Times, "I encourage anyone with a passion or hobby to pursue it seriously."
At the same time, she stressed that "it's important to stay organised and balance different interests with school."
The 12-year-old also expressed pride in belonging to a community that values bees, and is committed to sharing this passion with others.
