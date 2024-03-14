Partner Content By KT Engage
McDonald's UAE continues longstanding partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, enabling its app users to donate Rewards Points this Ramadan
McDonald's UAE will match the total donation value raised over the holy month of Ramadan, adding to over Dhs2.8 million donated to Emirates Red Crescent in past years.
This Ramadan, McDonald's UAE, is enabling its customers to donate their Rewards Points to support the humanitarian aid efforts of Emirates Red Crescent. McDonald's UAE will match the total Rewards Points donation amount made by customers, during the holy month of Ramadan. Customers can choose to donate as many times as they wish, with every 100 rewards points equating to Dhs1.
The collaboration between the two entities began six years ago, resulting in more than Dhs2.8 million in donations raised through various charitable campaigns by McDonald’s UAE to support Emirates Red Crescent’s local humanitarian aid efforts.
Reef Al Khajeh, Director of Marketing at the Emirates Red Crescent, said: "McDonald's UAE's partnership with Emirates Red Crescent embodies its commitment to social responsibility, and enhances the efforts undertaken by the authority, in support towards humanitarian causes." She added, "This significant next step made by McDonald's UAE following previous collaborative initiatives, emphasises the importance of such platforms that contribute to enhancing sustaining giving, and improving the consolidated response to the humanitarian issues that Emirates Red Crescent adopts, focusing on a breadth of activity across local and foreign regions."
Commenting on the collaboration, Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald's UAE, said: "Engaging with our local community remains at the core of our values, alongside our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. We cherish our partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and are glad to have seen this grow over the past years. This Ramadan, we aim to match the total Rewards Points donations to drive further impact across Emirates Red Crescent's humanitarian aid efforts."
Visit the McDonald's App for more details on how to donate Rewards Points.
For further information about McDonald's UAE please visit: www.mcdonalds.com