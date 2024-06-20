Mangoes in UAE: Festivals begin to welcome the king of fruits

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Festivals have begun in the UAE to welcome the king of fruits. During these festivals, visitors will be able enjoy different delicacies made from mangoes and learn their recipes as well. Many prizes and giveaways will also be on offer.

Several varieties of mangoes from different countries – mainly from India, Pakistan, and Yemen – have arrived in the country with prices ranging from Dh4 per kilogram to Dh620 for two Miyazakai mangoes of 800 grams.

More varieties of the king of fruits are expected to land in the country in the coming months.

On July 5 and 6, Pakistan Association Dubai will organise a mango festival — Connecting Hearts – Mangolicious Way — at its premises in Oud Metha in cooperation with the Consulate General of Pakistan.

Packed with different activities to entertain and engage visitors of all ages, the first day of the festival is invite-only while the second day is open to the general public.

Visitors can look forward to tasting a wide array of mango varieties from Pakistan, watch chefs whip up delicious mango-based dishes, learn how to incorporate mangoes in their recipes, and indulge in an assortment of mango desserts. There will also be giveaways and shopping opportunities for visitors, magic shows, fun games and competitions.

The 3rd annual Mango Festival 2024 will run from June 28-30 at Expo Khorfakkan, featuring a wide array of local mango varieties and hosting several competitions with prizes. The competitions will be divided into three main categories: A mango mazayna (beauty contest), another contest for the most beautiful mango basket open exclusively to women, and the best artwork contest for children.

The expo will see participation of agricultural companies, farmers, and productive families to showcase their diverse fruit harvests, including various types of mangoes and citrus fruits. The festival will open daily from 4:30 pm to 10 pm.

The organising committee of the Mango Festival has set specific conditions for participation in the mango mazayna. Participants must provide mangoes of this season produced in their own farm or home garden. At the time of registration, participants are required to present ownership documents for the agricultural land or house.