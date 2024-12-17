From 2025, employees and domestic workers across the UAE will be covered under a health insurance plan. Starting January 1, employers in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah will be required to get their employees a health insurance policy as a prerequisite for issuing or renewing residency permits.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai had previously implemented similar policies.

Though the announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) does not specify it, industry executives expect that the mandatory scheme will extend to family members. This means employees themselves may need to bring their families under an insurance plan as companies are required to get insurance only for them.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar.ae, said health insurance is required for sponsors during the visa process of their dependents and families.

“It’s a good initiative at a very competitive price that will definitely help people get access to health coverage,” he added.

Hitesh Motwani, chief marketing officer at Insurancemarket.ae, said it will be in line with Dubai and Abu Dhabi where sponsors are required to arrange health insurance of their families and dependents.

Echoing his peers, Moin ur Rehman, executive director of Unitrust Insurance Broker, said sponsors in the Northern Emirates need to secure health insurance for their family members as per UAE health insurance regulations.

“Health insurance coverage is a prerequisite for visa issuance or renewal in the Northern Emirates.

'Dh320 is affordable'

The MoHRE said the basic health insurance package starts from as low as Dh320 per year.

Under the basic insurance plan, there is no waiting period for workers suffering from chronic illnesses. It covers individuals aged one to 64 years, while those over this age must complete a medical disclosure form and attach recent medical reports.

The package covers treatment expenses with a 20 per cent co-payment for inpatient care (i.e. patients hospitalised for medical treatment or surgeries). The insured pays a maximum of Dh500 per visit with an annual cap of Dh1,000, including medications. Beyond these limits, the insurance company covers 100 per cent of treatment costs. As for outpatient care (patients requiring medical visits, diagnostic tests, or minor procedures that do not necessitate a hospital stay), the co-payment is 25 per cent, where the insured pays a maximum of Dh100 per visit. No co-payment is required for follow-up visits for the same condition within seven days, while co-payments for medications are capped at 30 per cent, with an annual cap of Dh1,500. Moin ur Rehman added that the Dh320 health insurance package is “competitive and affordable” for sponsors who are seeking health insurance primarily for visa purposes as it provides coverage for inpatient and emergency treatments. “While this plan may fulfil the basic regulatory requirements, sponsors should carefully assess whether the limited coverage is sufficient to address their family's overall healthcare needs,” he added. Neeraj Gupta of Policybazaar stated that Dh320 is “indeed a very competitive and affordable health insurance plan for sponsors’ families in the Northern Emirates. This pricing makes it highly accessible, ensuring that a larger portion of the population can secure essential health coverage for their dependents. Such affordability is crucial in expanding healthcare access to all, aligning with the UAE’s goal of universal health insurance coverage.” ALSO READ: UAE: Basic health insurance plan for workers in Northern Emirates starts from Dh320