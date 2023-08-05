Major Dubai intersection to be partially closed this weekend; RTA issues advisory

Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
The Roads and Transport Authority has alerted residents about the partial closure of the first two lanes on Jumeirah Street on the Al Manara Road intersection in Dubai.
The closure of the road is to take place during the weekend from 12am on Sunday, August 6, till 5am on Monday, August 7.
The move will be happening due to maintenance work set to take place on the weekend.
Residents are advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs.
Covering her eyes with his hand, he begins counting, reminding her to smile after the count of three
Several residents have said they will be digging out their pink outfits and shoes when attending the movie premiere
The visa's validity remains for 60 days from the date of issue, allowing tourists to stay in Russia for up to 16 days
Residents are advised to depart early and follow directional signs to reach their destination
Motorists have been asked to avoid polluting their environment by throwing waste in closed bins
The fund contributed to the release of 40 prisoners who were involved in financial cases, while some were used to settle overdue rent and pay children's school fees
Netizens praised the influencer as well as the fishermen for their courage and appreciative nature
The actress was granted bail on April 27 and had been staying with her relatives in the country