Look: When UAE inked region's first nuclear power deal 15 years ago

Fifteen years ago, on December 27, 2009, the UAE signed a historic deal worth Dh75 billion with a South Korean group to build and help operate four nuclear plants. It was historic for both countries in several ways.

The deal made UAE the first Arab nation to have access to civil nuclear power and technology, the first among major oil exporters to actually diversify its source of power generation away from fossil fuel and the first GCC state to have the capability to export nuclear-generated electricity through the GCC power grid.

December 27, 2009: South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak (3rd L) and the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (3rd R) watch over the signing of an agreement on economic cooperation in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wam file

For South Korea, the deal marked its first commercial export of nuclear technology, making it the newest member of the nuclear exporters’ club long dominated by France, Japan, the US and Russia.

July 19, 2012: Construction of UAE’s first nuclear reactor begins, safety concrete laid for Barakah Unit 1 containment building that will house reactor. Photo: Wam file

April 9, 2017: UAE Cabinet holds key session at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Wam file

March 26, 2018: UAE and South Korea flags fly high as First Unit of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al-Dafrah is completed. Photo: Wam file

In September this year, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced the start of operations at the fourth and final unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant located in the Al Dhafra region. It added another 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity capacity for powering the national grid.

September 5, 2024: UAE marks historic milestone as Unit 4 of Barakah Plant begins commercial operations. Photo: Wam file

The Barakah Plant now generated 40TWh of electricity per year, nearly the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of New Zealand, and provides up to 25 per cent of the UAE’s electricity, becoming the largest source of clean energy in the region.

January 22, 2020: ENEC marks 75 million safe work hours at Barakah Nuclear Plant, highlighting its commitment to safety, security, and quality in the UAE's Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. Photo: Wam file

Sheikh Mohamed said that the start of operations at the first fully operational nuclear energy facility in the Arab World is a “significant step on the journey towards net zero”.

January 16, 2023: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Yoon Suk Yeol visit Barakah Nuclear Plant to celebrate the completion of Unit 3 and witness its progress. Photo: Wam file

Despite growing demand, consumption of natural gas for power generation is at a 13-year low in Abu Dhabi because of the significant contribution that Barakah is now making to Abu Dhabi's energy mix.

Nuclear reactors offer a cost-effective and sustainable energy solution, generating reliable electricity while reducing carbon emissions and supporting the transition to greener energy sources. Photo: Wam file

Surprise move

The selection by Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) came as a surprise to many observers who early in the bidding process had expected a race between a French consortium including Areva, GdF Suez SA, Electricité de France and Total SA and a US-Japanese consortium including General Electric Co. and Hitachi Ltd.

But the bid from the unexpected contender, led by Korea Electric Power Co., construction units of the Samsung and Hyundai groups, and Westinghouse, a unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp, emerged as the “best equipped to fulfil the (UAE) government’s partnership requirements in this ambitious programme,” according to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, or ENEC.

Under the agreement, the two countries will set up a higher committee and sub-committees to facilitate cooperation in fields including energy, sustainability, information technology and communications and human resource development.

Three complementary agreements were also signed in these fields.

The UAE contract is unusual by industry standards because the country has no nuclear experience. As a result, it sought not only the equipment necessary to build its first nuclear reactor, but also an operator to run the plant.

This differs from the typical pattern, in which nuclear-engineering firms supply reactors to established power companies, who know how to operate them. That also meant that UAE was looking for a longer-term politics free relationship which is expected to have gone in favour of Korea.

Timeline of UAE’s Nuclear development

1995: Signs International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

2003: Signs IAEA agreement on nuclear safeguards.

2003: Signs IAEA convention on physical protection of nuclear material.

1995: Signs International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

2003: Signs IAEA agreement on nuclear safeguards.

2003: Signs IAEA convention on physical protection of nuclear material.

2006: Six members of Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) commission study on peaceful use of nuclear energy. 2007: GCC agrees with IAEA to cooperate on feasibility study for a regional nuclear power and desalination plan. 2008: Publishes white paper on nuclear energy. Brings in international nuclear experts to start work to establish main nuclear bodies, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC). 2009, July: Bids received from three consortia shortlisted for contract to build a fleet of reactors. 2009, Oct 4: UAE approves federal legislation establishing FANR. 2009, Dec 16: US-UAE nuclear cooperation deal comes into force. Government-to government deals. 2009, Dec 23: Abu Dhabi announces formation of ENEC. 2009, Dec 27: ENEC selects Korean consortium to build first fleet of four nuclear reactors. 2012: Construction of the first reactor begins. 2018: Construction of Barakah 1 completed. 2021: First unit begins operations. 2022: Unit 2 of Barakah begins operations. 2023: Third Barakah unit begins commercial operation. 2024: Fourth and final unit of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant begins operations.