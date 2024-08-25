Look: When Sheikh Mohammed successfully negotiated release of 73 hostages 40 years ago

'The decision reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan,' a UAE official says
Forty years ago, on August 25, 1984, the whole world was watching a tense hostage drama at Dubai International Airport (DXB) involving Indian Airlines Flight 421 that was hijacked by seven pro-Khalistani insurgents.
As Khaleej Times reported, the Indian carrier was on a domestic flight from Delhi-Palam Airport to Srinagar Airport via Chandigarh, with 73 people on board, including five children and six crew members.
At Chandigarh, seven hijackers – all Sikhs aged between 22 and 30 years old – stormed into the cockpit and ordered the pilot to fly the plane to Amritsar and circle above the Golden Temple. Next, the hijackers ordered the captain to fly to Lahore to refuel, and then fly to US via Bahrain.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
But due to unstable weather, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, and then headed for Dubai. UAE authorities initially refused permission to land. DXB was closed for one-and-a-half hours from 3am (August 25, 1984) and six flights were diverted to other destinations.
Khaleej Times’ K.P. Nayar reported the Indian airliner circled overhead for about two hours. At 4.30am, a frantic captain informed the control tower that he had very little fuel and warned that he would make a water landing.
Colonel Dahi Khalfan Tamim, then commander of Dubai Police, said local authorities were also worried about the plane’s fuel position and allowed it to land shortly after 5am “because of their concern for the passengers.”
One hour after landing, the aircraft contacted the control tower seeking information about the airport. Meanwhile, then Indian Ambassador Ishrat Aziz, consul-general P.L. Goyal, and other Indian diplomats rushed to the airport. Then India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, A.A. Rahim, who was on his way from Bucharest to Doha, postponed his trip to Qatar to make himself available for consultations.
But little headway was made at the airport until then UAE Defence Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum joined the negotiations at 8am.
Negotiations during the next 10 hours centred around the hijackers’ demand to be flown to the US. American diplomats flitted in and out of the airport, but then US consul David Stockwell told reporters his presence had nothing to do with the hijackers’ demand for asylum in his country.
The then Dubai Police chief said the hijackers told Sheikh Mohammed that they wanted safe passage to the US. But the Defence Minister answered that this was not his problem. “It is for you and the US authorities to decide,” he made clear to hijackers.
At around 3pm, the hijackers asked to get out of Dubai and head for Istanbul, an attempt that was frustrated by Dubai’s refusal to refuel the plane.
Sheikh Mohammed tried to reason with the hijackers by offering to keep them in the country until US would consider their request for asylum. After another round of shaky negotiations, as dusk approached, the hijackers accepted Sheikh Mohammed’s call to release the passengers on humanitarian grounds.
Two airport passenger coaches drove to within 50 metres of the aircraft and a smaller white coach drove close to the cockpit. At 6.48pm, the passengers began streaming down the gangways to the buses. Then the hijackers emerged from the aircraft and were driven away in the white coach.
The following day, August 26, 1984 (a Sunday), Khaleej Times carried the banner headline ‘Grateful hostages fly home’, detailing how Sheikh Mohammed successfully led the negotiations and ensured the safe release of all hostages, and how all hijackers were held in custody.
Dubai Civil Aviation authorities offered a sumptuous dinner at the airport restaurant before the passengers in the hijacked Boeing 737 headed for home.
ALSO READ:
'The decision reaffirms our determination to contribute to building bridges to help the people of Afghanistan,' a UAE official says
Parents whose children need tablets and computers for school are trooping to these shops to save big
The invitation is to attend the eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative Forum 2024 in Riyadh from October 29-31
Among the 400 people who participated in Dubai Cares’ ‘Back to School’ initiative held in Abu Dhabi on Friday, many had Palestinian and Sudanese roots
Though the scheme doesn't apply to private companies, some firms in the sector are making room for alternative schedules for employees who have school-going kids
In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
The total duration of the permission cannot exceed three hours per day
The campaign uses cutting-edge equipment, including digital traps, fogging machines, and ultra-fine mist sprayers to tackle flying pests