Look: When Dubai Ruler, Sheikh Hamdan won 120km endurance horse race in England

Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan after winning the120km Stars Endurance Race held in Euston Park, Norfolk. (Photos: Wam File)

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 8:25 AM

It was a proud moment for the father and son. The Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince dominated with a strong 1-2 finish the gruelling 120km Euston Park Endurance ride in UK, 15 years ago this day.

The date was August 3, 2009. A strong field of 118 riders from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, France, Luxembourg, Australia, Ireland, England, and USA participated in the race. Sheikh Mohammed rode his horse Acadini, while Sheikh Hamdan jockeyed Jazyk.

The race titled ‘Ride with the Stars’ was one of toughest events in the English equine sporting calendar. Some of the world's finest horses were in the race aimed at showcasing their strength and stamina in natural habitat. It was also a big test for the riders who had to be prepared to deal with the unforgiving conditions of endurance riding.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Mohammed received the trophies.

Crossing rivers, meadows and plains, Sheikh Mohammed came ahead of the pack, covering the entire length of 120 kilometres with a time of 5:07:47 to win the endurance race. Coming within a hair's breadth was Sheikh Hamdan, a split second behind in 5:07:48.

Sheikh Mohammed during the120km endurance race in England.

The proud moment was more palpable when the father and son made a victory run hoisting high the UAE flag while galloping side by side on their winning horses.

Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Al Maktoum and Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum also participated in the endurance ride.

Sheikh Mohammed’s love for horses

Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is known as one of the most successful racehorse owners in the world. He has chronicled his love for horses in a poetry book aptly titled 'For the Love of Horses'. It was launched by Dubai Media Office in March 2019. The book features a collection of 18 poems in Arabic and English that celebrate Sheikh Mohammed's passion for horses.