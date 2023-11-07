Look: UAE sends 6 additional aircraft to support construction of field hospital in Gaza

An alternate route has been provided by authorities
The UAE today sent six additional aircraft carrying supplies and equipment to support the construction of the field hospital, set to be established in the Gaza Strip.
The aircraft, which departed from Abu Dhabi and are bound for Al-Arish International Airport, Egypt, are part of the UAE's Operation "Gallant Knight 3", launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian people.
The UAE sent five aircraft, which arrived at Al-Arish International Airport yesterday, carrying the equipment and supplies required to operate the field hospital, in line with the UAE's drive to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support the health sector in the Gaza Strip.
The initiative reflects the UAE's historic stance of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people