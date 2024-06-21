Look: Rare photo of UAE President captures childhood memory with Sheikh Zayed

Reuters file photo

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 11:07 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday shared what could be the rarest, most heartwarming photo of him with his father, the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In a special Father's Day post, the President greeted his 5.1 million X followers with a gem — a photo that captures a tender moment from his childhood.

It is an image that speaks a thousand words about how Sheikh Zayed had been just like any other loving father: One who would take his boy out on adventures, making sure he would have precious childhood memories to look back on.

In the black-and-white photo, Sheikh Zayed is seen with a snorkelling mask on his head, seeming speaking to a young Sheikh Mohamed, while swimming in the waters.