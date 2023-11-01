Look: UAE President receives King of Jordan in official ceremony at Abu Dhabi Palace

Prior to the King's arrival at Qasr Al Watan, the national aerobatic team Al Fursan took to the skies , forming a depiction of the Jordanian flag

Wed 1 Nov 2023

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on a state visit to the UAE today.

The King's procession was greeted at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, with an official reception ceremony featuring a cavalcade of horsemen on Arabian horses in the palace courtyard.

Sheikh Mohamed then escorted King Abdullah II to the dais, where the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan were played, followed by a 21-gun salute in honour of His Majesty's visit.

In attendance at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Accompanying King Abdullah II during his visit was Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan.

The visiting delegation includes Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; Ayman Al-Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; Zeina Toukan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation; Jafar Hassan, Director of His Majesty's Office; along with a number of ministers, senior officials, and Nassar Al-Habashneh, Jordan's Ambassador to the UAE.

