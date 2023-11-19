UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: UAE aid convoy heads towards Rafah crossing into Gaza

The convoy comprises 13 trucks carrying a total of 272.5 tonnes of aid

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 5:41 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 5:48 PM

A UAE humanitarian aid convoy set off on November 19, Sunday, from Al Arish, Egypt, towards the Rafah Border Crossing, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip.

The aid will be distributed under the UAE’s supervision as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The convoy comprises 13 trucks carrying a total of 272.5 tonnes of aid. These include 10 trucks carrying 16,800 food packages weighing 252 tonnes to support 84,000 people, and 3 trucks carrying 360 tents weighing 20.5 tonnes.

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian aid drive to support the Palestinian people as part of Operation ‘Gallant Knight 3’ through the operation of an air bridge. To date, the air bridge facilitated 49 flights aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip during these dire circumstances.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE