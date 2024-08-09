Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 13; Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold

Industry insiders reveal a higher demand for warehouse insurance policies in the post-rain period as companies look to protect their goods
The Olympics are in their home stretch with four days left at the Paris Games and more than 30 medals were up for grabs on Thursday.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold in the men's javelin, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics. Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year.
Medals were also awarded in athletics and sailing while finals were also held in boxing, taekwondo, wrestling and track cycling.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Second placed India's Neeraj Chopra celebrated after competing in the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event.
Meanwhile, Grant Holloway of the US crossed the line to win gold ahead of silver medallist Daniel Roberts of the US and bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica in the men's 110m hurdles final.
Hao Liu and Bowen Ji of China won gold in the men's canoe 500m double final.
Tara Davis-Woodhall of the US celebrated after winning gold in the women's long jump final.
Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria were also seen celebrating after winning gold in the mixed dinghy sailing medal race.
Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia was overwhelmed after winning gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting.
Helene Karbanov of France was unstoppable during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifications.
We also saw Kexin Hong of China in action with Khongorzul Boldsaikhan of Mongolia in the women's wrestling freestyle 57kg 1/8 final.
Blaire McDowell of Canada was seen with an injury during their women's water polo match against Italy.
Nicholas Matveev, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Laurent Lavigne and Simon McTavish of Canada were seen performing their hearts out during the men's kayak four 500-metre semifinals.
Benjamin Thomas of France crashed during the men's cycling omnium, points race.
ALSO READ:
Industry insiders reveal a higher demand for warehouse insurance policies in the post-rain period as companies look to protect their goods
HR professionals say the trend is challenging for employers as there can be issues with productivity, communication and accountability
Residents have been urged not to approach the area
It is mandatory for Muslims, who meet a certain threshold, to donate a portion of their wealth to charity
The Ministry is monitoring businesses to enforce laws that combat money laundering and, counter the financing of terrorism
Earlier this year, the President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also announced housing benefits worth Dh2.18 billion
For many such private tailors and shops, the rush to stitch uniforms has already begun
While not assigned for traffic enforcement, this unique vehicle is tasked with instilling a sense of security and makes residents and visitors feel safe and secure