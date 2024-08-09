Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 13; Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem wins javelin gold

Photo: AFP

The Olympics are in their home stretch with four days left at the Paris Games and more than 30 medals were up for grabs on Thursday.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold in the men's javelin, beating defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India to clinch Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics. Nadeem threw his arms up in celebration after breaking the Olympic record on his second throw with a stunning 92.97 metres - the best in the world this year.

Medals were also awarded in athletics and sailing while finals were also held in boxing, taekwondo, wrestling and track cycling.

Second placed India's Neeraj Chopra celebrated after competing in the men's javelin throw final of the athletics event.

Meanwhile, Grant Holloway of the US crossed the line to win gold ahead of silver medallist Daniel Roberts of the US and bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica in the men's 110m hurdles final.

Hao Liu and Bowen Ji of China won gold in the men's canoe 500m double final.

Tara Davis-Woodhall of the US celebrated after winning gold in the women's long jump final.

Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr of Austria were also seen celebrating after winning gold in the mixed dinghy sailing medal race.

Rizki Juniansyah of Indonesia was overwhelmed after winning gold in the men's 73kg weightlifting.

Helene Karbanov of France was unstoppable during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualifications.

We also saw Kexin Hong of China in action with Khongorzul Boldsaikhan of Mongolia in the women's wrestling freestyle 57kg 1/8 final.