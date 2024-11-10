Look: Toddlers as young as 1, kids cycle past iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Ride

KT Photos: Shihab

A vibrant parade led by Dubai Police’s cybertrucks and a group of delivery riders flagged off the fifth edition of the Dubai Ride on Sunday, November 10. The blue and white siren lights along with the orange-coloured Talabat delivery boxes marked a colourful start just as daylight broke over the Sheikh Zayed Road, turning it into a stunning cycling track.

Thousands of experienced and amateur cyclists took to the streets – some dressed in their professional gear while others donned the purple T-shirts given out this year, as part of the cycling mega event, to registered participants. Others chose to go all out and dress up to a theme.

For English tourist Katie Ice, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. On a holiday here and staying in Dubai Marina, Katie took a taxi to the starting point in front of Museum of the Future from where she got a free Careem bike. “It was so easy to get the bike and participate in the ride,” she said. “Sheikh Zayed Road is so spacious that it was a great experience, even though there were so many people. It was the first time I have done something like this and next year, I am coming back to Dubai at the same time so I can do this again.”

Katie, who arrived in the city a few weeks ago, said the Dubai Fitness Challenge has been a great motivation for her. “I have ditched the gym and now, I just go to various fitness villages. Yesterday I was in Zabeel Park for a zumba class. I think Dubai needs to do this for more than just one month. It is the most amazing thing to get fit.”

Regular riders

For some, the event has been an indispensable part of their life. Bradley Cooper and his wife Ayesha Ma have been living in the UAE for 15 years and are regulars at the Dubai Ride. However, this year was special- it was the first time they brought their 1-year-old son Cooper to ride with them. Dressed in a lilac shirt, blue shorts and a blue helmet, little Cooper was bright and awake at 7am. “He has been really enjoying it,” said Bradley. “We wanted him to have the experience that we enjoy so much.”

Several families brought their children and young ones in trailers and bike seats while others chose to rise along on their little cycles as fast as their little legs could carry them. Three-year-old little Jannah was tired after pedalling for almost 5km and chose to complete the ride sitting on the bike seat at the back of her father’s cycle.

Housemates Mark, Lala, Ang, Dave and Joylynn were returning for the event for the fifth consecutive year. “This is one of the most awaited events of the year for us,” said Mark. “We left our home in Deira at 4.30am to get here for the race on time. Every year, we have our photos taken at the same spot. It is almost like a testament to our bond.”

However, for some it was the first time that they had experienced it. Colombian expats Stefany and Mildre and Chinese national Linda met at the gym and became fast friends. This year, they decided to take their fitness game outside the gym to participate in the Dubai Ride for the first time. “It has been an incredible experience,” said Linda. “Next year, we want to come back and do it again.”

Speed laps For the first time, scores of cyclists got the opportunity to race down Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Ride. The speed laps feature, which was introduced exclusively for experienced cyclists, kicked off at 5am. Open only for those above the age of 21, these laps required participants to maintain an average speed of 30km/hr to ride the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road route going from Dubai World Trade Centre to Safa Park and back. Riders were required to exit the route by 6am. A group of cyclists called AUH riders left their homes in Abu Dhabi at 2am to get to the ride in time for the speed laps. For them, the brand new feature was one of their biggest motivations to come. "During the usual Dubai Ride, you have to be extremely careful as there are so many cyclists of varying levels and the average you get is about 20km/hr," said member Noushad. "This year we were considering skipping it when we heard about the speed laps. That was a huge motivation for us." The group of 25 arrived a little after 4am to participate in the speed laps. "It was the most exhilarating experience," he said. "We got about 24km before we were asked to exit. We really enjoyed it and it made the drive from Abu Dhabi worth it." After the laps, the group rejoined the Dubai Ride to cycle the 4km route. "This is one of those iconic cycling experiences that no rider wants to miss," he said. "We picked the 4km route so that we can cycle past all the major landmarks."