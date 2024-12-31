Look: Sun sets on 2024 in UAE as skies turn lilac, gold

As the sun begins to set on 2024, residents and tourists are now counting down to midnight looking forward to the several fireworks shows across the country.

On the last sunset of 2024, skies across the UAE have turned lilac with streaks of gold as Khaleej Times set out to capture the spectacular moment.

KT Photographer Muhammad Sajjad captured the lovely sunset at Al Khan beach in Sharjah just as a plane was flying past the setting sun:

In Dubai, KT photographer Shihab caught the sunset at Global Village, where visitors are waiting for seven different fireworks and drones shows tonight. A silhouette of a man selling balloons can be seen as the sky behind him changes colours.