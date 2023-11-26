Look: Sheikh Zayed Road turns into ocean of orange for Dubai Run

Photos: Shihab

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 7:33 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 8:22 AM

Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road turned into an ocean of orange as runners of all ages and abilities turned up to participate in the iconic Dubai Run that kicked off with much enthusiasm and fervour on Sunday morning. Over 200,000 people are expected to have participated in the most awaited feature of the Dubai Fitness Challenge this year.

Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his team led the group of runners in what is believed to be the world’s largest free fun run. He smiled and waved at the first group of runners as several of them jostled to get a photo of his. People started arriving at the venue as early as 3.30am for the run, which kicked off at 6.30am, according to volunteers.

Nick Watson, founder of Team AngelWolf, was one of the marshals for the race and was outside the Emirates Towers metro station directing people where to go before heading to the start line with his team of runners. “We have participated in every Dubai Run held so far,” he said. “This year we have over 200 marshals, divided into groups. Some are on the ground controlling the crowd while two groups of us are running with the people.”

Founded by Nick and his wife Delphine in 2014 to support their son Rio, Team AngelWolf have been at the forefront of every Dubai Run since it began. The group, who participate with Rio in his specialised running chair, are regularly seen at sports events across the UAE.

