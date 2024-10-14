Look: Sheikh Mohammed tours Gitex 2024 in Dubai

Photos: WAM

"The nation is rapidly consolidating its position as a global hub for advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence as it embarks on a new phase of economic growth, driven by strategic investments in future industries," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday.

The Dubai Ruler made this statement as he toured GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world’s largest tech and startup event, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

This year’s event, which has an expanded programme that positions the UAE as a global epicentre of AI innovation, is themed ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’.

The event, which is underway until October 18, has brought together over 6,500 exhibitors from more than 180 countries. It features the world’s largest technology enterprises alongside governments, investors, experts, startups, academia, and researchers.

This year’s GITEX GLOBAL has the highest international attendance in its history — with a nearly 40 per cent rise in international participation, with more than 400 government and digital agencies and a host of new participants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We have a clear vision to advance the UAE’s leadership in the global digital and technology landscape, making it the world’s most future-ready nation," added Sheikh Mohammed. "The remarkable increase in international participation at GITEX GLOBAL is a testament to this vision."

The Dubai Ruler also underlined that the country is offering new opportunities for both established industry players and emerging entrepreneurs to grow and thrive by fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

“GITEX GLOBAL 2024 also further accelerates the growth and innovation momentum created by our recent strategic initiatives like the 'Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’,” Sheikh Mohammed added.