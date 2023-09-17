Look: Sheikh Mohammed meets boy who went viral for loving Dubai, Burj Khalifa

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 9:24 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 10:24 PM

Remember, Badr, the adorable young lad from Kuwait who went viral for professing his love for Dubai and interest in the Burj Khalifa? He recently got to live out his dream by not only visiting Dubai, but meeting the Ruler of the emirate himself!

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Badr and his family. Photos of the meeting were posted online.

Sheikh Mohammed can be seen deep in conversation with Badr and his brother, as he holds the little boy's hand in his own.

In another photo, the kids are seated on either side of the Ruler. Badr seems to be comfortable with Sheikh Mohammed, beaming and leaning on him.

Badr's love for Dubai and royal invitation

Back in July, Badr went viral for an interview with a Kuwaiti news outlet, in which he said that he wanted to visit Dubai to see the Burj Khalifa. At the time, he was actually on his way to the emirate for the Eid holidays, excited even though it would not be his first time seeing the tallest building in the world.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, had shared the video on his Instagram story, personally inviting the boy and his family to come experience the wonderful sights Dubai has to offer.

"If anyone knows Badr, tell him I extend an invitation to him and his family to visit Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and its other beautiful sights."

