Look: Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Dubai Ruler's grandson for graduation from UK military academy

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received the grandson of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and congratulated him on his recent graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

At the academy, the Dubai royal was awarded the Sword of Honour for international students and first place in academic and applied military studies, becoming the first Emirati graduate to receive both awards.

The prestigious Sword of Honour is sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, marking a significant milestone in his military journey and further cementing his place among the elite.

The meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, saw Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, exchange talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressing his pride in him and other Emiratis like him who present a good image of the country and its youth through their hard work and perseverance.