This opportunity with KT is a wonderful chance to continue to tell amazing stories about the people of Dubai, said Michael
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, is arguably one of the most popular UAE royals. So, on his birthday, he is set to receive love and wishes from his over 16 million strong Instagram following.
Early today, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was tagged in a post made by his wife on Instagram.
Sharing an adorable picture of the Crown Prince with his infant, Mohammed, Sheikha Shaikha captioned the image in Arabic: "May Allah keep you for us and protect you .. Every year you are our happiness".
In the image, Sheikh Hamdan can be seen bending over baby Mohammed, who is placed in a child car seat. The UAE leader lovingly touches his son's nose with his own.
The little boy is seen dressed in white and has a white sheet with blue embroidery draped on him.
Take a look at the beautiful photograph below:
Taking to Instagram stories, she even shared another picture featuring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with Sheikh Hamdan and baby Mohammed.
The unseen picture features three generations of the family, earlier, after the birth of baby Mohammed, a similar picture was shared by Sheikh Hamdan.
Sheikh Mohammed can be seen dressed casually in a bright mustard yellow, and is seated with baby Mohammed in his lap. The infant is gazing at his grandfather in the photograph. Take a look at the picture below:
ALSO READ:
This opportunity with KT is a wonderful chance to continue to tell amazing stories about the people of Dubai, said Michael
Oct 7 Hamas attack and the Israeli war on Gaza has been a 'major disruption' to the stability and prosperity in the region, Dr Gargash said
With massive deals, prizes and dining discounts, there is plenty to do for residents of the emirate while celebrating the festival of lights
Dubai Taxi will also offer self-driving vehicles and flying taxi services
I was among the thousands that pedalled down one of the busiest roads in the UAE as part of Dubai Ride 2023
Arab Archive for Heritage Foundation showcases collection that dates back over 70 years
Despite his age, the young boy acted bravely and aided his friend during the emergency
Jaleena spent more than a year working on the special edition containing all 114 surahs across 604 pages