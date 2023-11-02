UAE

Look: Sheikh Hamdan's baby Mohammed celebrates UAE flag day with book in hand

Baby Mohammed was wearing a grey full sleeved t-shirt in the picture shared on Instagram stories

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 11:08 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's youngest son was one among many UAE residents looking forward to celebrate Flag Day.

The infant was seen celebrating Flag Day with a book in his hand, reading a story in Arabic.

Baby Mohammed was wearing a grey full sleeved t-shirt in the picture shared by Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan's wife.

Flag Day is celebrated on November 3 every year, as the country's residents and citizens reaffirm their allegiance and patriotism to the nation's flag.

Web Desk

